Seer seeks inquiry into ‘grabbing’ of temple lands

Sri Sarada Peetham-Visakhapatnam Uttaradhikari Swami Swatmanandendra on Wednesday urged the State government to inquire into allegations of temple lands being encroached both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

As part of Hindu Dharma Prachara Yatra, he visited Gulla Sitaramapuram of Srikakulam district, Ramateertham temple, Pyditalli Ammavari temple, and Sri Gurudeva Trust of Mangalampalem in Vizianagaram district. Speaking to reporters, Sri Swatmanandendra expressed concern over allegations of 3,000 acres of land belonging to the historic Gulla Sitaramapuram temple being encroached.

“We will submit a detailed report to the government over the properties of various temples. The encroached lands should be returned to the respective temples. We will ensure performance of puja in a traditional manner at Gulla Sitaramapuram. We will donate silver crowns to the presiding deities Lord Rama and Goddess Sita Devi,” he said. Sri Gurudeva Chairtable Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu hailed the seer’s decision and said protection of temples would revive Hindu culture, traditions and customs in all villages and towns. Sri Swatmanandendra hailed Mr. Jagadish Babu for supplying prosthetic limbs to physically challneged persons free of cost.