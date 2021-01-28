Seer inspects chariots of Antarvedi temple

Swatmanandendra Saraswathi of Visakha Saradha Peetham and B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Thursday inspected the new and old chariots of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

The police and endowments officials explained to him the security cover being provided to the old chariot that was destroyed in a fire accident last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the chariot case.

Speaking to reporters after performing puja at the temple, Mr. Swatmanandendra said that the new chariot was built in a record time with the support of artisans and the endowment authorities.

He inspected the temple premises and enquired about the possibilities of developing new facilities, including a pond.

Meanwhile, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and the endowments officials held talks on the preparedness for the annual Kalyanotsav that will be celebrated in February.