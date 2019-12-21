Seer favours lesser number of ‘abhishekams’ to ‘utsava’ idols

Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy has supported the move of reducing the number of ‘abhishekams’ performed to the ‘utsava’ (processional) idols at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the seer said that all the temple-related activities -- be it ‘dhoopa’, ‘deepa’, ‘naivedhyams’ and ‘arjitha sevas’ -- are performed in strict adherence to the guidelines as laid down in the ‘Agamas’ inside the hill temple. “It remains an indisputable fact that the ‘utsava’ idols to which various sevas are rendered on a regular basis are more prone to corrosion with the passing of time.

The TTD ‘Agama’ advisory panel with a serene intention of protecting the idols from any kind of further impairments has recommended reduction of ‘abhishekams’ during various ‘arjitha sevas’.

“The apprehensions of the panel that the idols may possibly lose their (outer) physical appearance if neglected or delayed is totally justifiable which also means that the longevity of the idols is at stake. Hence it is our responsibility to protect and conserve the ancient idols for benefit of the posterity.”

“I fully endorse the decision taken by the TTD ‘Agama’ advisory panel because it is the sole authority wrested with powers of taking a final call over the issue. The decision taken by the panel members is absolutely correct and cannot be faulted,” the swamiji said.

When asked for his reaction to the proposed extending of Vaikuntha Dwara darshanam for ten days, he just quipped and said that for the present it would be confined for only two days ie., on Vaikuntha Ekadasi (January 6) and the following Dwadasi.