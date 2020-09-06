Seer condemns chariot fire

VISAKHAPATNAM

Seeks action against those responsible for incident

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Head Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swamy has condemned the incident in which the chariot of Sri Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district was gutted in fire.

The seer, who is camping at Rishikesh, demanded severe action against those responsible, if the allegations that some persons were behind the burning of the chariot was true.

He said the incident was linked to the sentiments of Hindus. also wanted a new chariot to be built before the Narasimha Swamy Radhotsavam.

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Joint EO Dharma Reddy made a courtesy call on Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy, at Rishikesh. The TTD Chairman and officials asked him about his ‘Chaturmasya Deeksha.’ The seer discussed various religious issues with the TTD officials. He sought formation of ‘Bhajan mandals’ in the rural areas.