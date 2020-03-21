Seema leaders ‘unhappy’ with HC stay on relocation of offices

YSRCP and TDP leaders in the district have expressed unhappiness over the High Court orders staying the relocation of the Vigilance Commissionerate and the Commissionerate of Inquiries offices to Kurnool.

YSRCP Kurnool parliament constituency in charge B.Y. Ramaiah said that the party would take steps to get the stay vacated. “These are only minor hurdles. We will contest the stay in the court, and make sure that the offices will be set up in Kurnool,” he said.

“Kurnool will become the Judicial capital as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Mr. Ramaiah said.

TDP district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu also expressed regret over the stay order. “Opportunities for our (Rayalaseema) people will not come if the High Court does not shift to Kurnool,” he said.

Mr. Venkateswarlu added that the party had always been in favour of setting up a High Court bench in Kurnool. “Not just the High Court, it also must be made the capital city along with Visakhapatnam with all the offices,” he added. Development would not happen with the setting up of High Court alone.

‘Jagan acted in haste’

CPI(M) district secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy claimed that the hastiness of Mr. Jagan gave the High Court space to give a stay order. “If the Chief Minister was not so hasty, both the commissionerates would have been relocated to Kurnool,” he added.

The Kurnool Bar Association declined to comment on the matter.