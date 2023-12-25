Seeds for plan to make India a developed nation sown during Vajpayee’s regime, says Purandeswari

December 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari has said the seeds for the Modi government’s plan to transform India into a developed country by 2047 was sown during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as the Prime Minister.

Participating as the chief guest in the ‘Good Governance Day’ programme organised on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP State office here on December 25 (Monday), she said Vajpayee was a real statesman for whom the nation and people’s welfare were above everything else.

Referring to the tenure of Vajpayee as the Prime Minister, Ms. Purandeswari said rural road connectivity had got a big boost during the period, while the standard of education had improved with the launch of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan. The telecommunication sector had seen a major upgrade during Vajpayee’s regime.

“The country has made rapid progress since then and it is poised to become a global force in the next two decades. On top of all the achievements of Vajpayee was the nuclear tests at Pokhran, which proved India’s mettle in the defence sector. Narendra Modi inherited Vajpayee’s legacy and he is doing wonders,” she said.

All India BC Welfare Development Board general secretary K. Subbarayudu, OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand were among others who paid rich tributes to Vajpayee. Later, Ms. Purandeswari addressed the State-level OBC Morcha meeting.

