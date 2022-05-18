Seeds, fertilizers, pesticides worth about ₹80 lakh seized in vigilance raids

Edible oil traders too booked for various violations, says official

As part of the efforts to check spurious stock and illegal hoarding of various commodities, the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officers, along with the personnel of Food Safety, Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology, have, in the last two days, raided wholesale and retail shops dealing with edible oils, seeds, fertilizer, and pesticide.

More than 30 teams conducted the raids across the State and booked criminal cases, besides filing cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, Additional Director General, V&E, Shankha Brata Bagchi, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

About 150 shops and godowns were inspected, he said, and added, “The joint teams booked 20 cases under the EC Act and two criminal cases. The personnel also seized seeds stock worth ₹52.07 lakh, fertilizers valued at ₹16.67 lakh, and pesticides worth ₹12.43 lakh.”

The raids would continue to check the presence of spurious and substandard products in the market, Mr. Bagchi said.

In the raids on wholesale and retail edible oil traders, about 2,900 cases were registered for various violations.

“More than 10,000 shops, oil mills and godowns have been raided. The officers verified the brands, quality, stock position, weight of oil packets and MRP,” Mr. Bagchi said.

Traders were booked for violations such as less weight, substandard quality, illegal hoarding, poor maintenance of records, and for selling duplicate brands, he added.

Severe action would be taken against the traders who sell duplicate brands and substandard products, and products at higher prices, he warned.

Lodge complaint on phone

People noticing any violations on the part of the dealers and trades may call Mr. Bagchi on mobile number 9440906254 and lodge a complaint.