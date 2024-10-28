GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SEEDAP will launch 12 training programmes and provide 1 lakh jobs in Andhra Pradesh, says Chairman

Plans are afoot to prepare an action plan in consultation with skill councils, industry stakeholders and training partners, says SEEDAP Chairman Deepak Reddy Gunapati

Published - October 28, 2024 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
SEEDAP Chairperson Deepak Reddy Gunapati  addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday.

SEEDAP Chairperson Deepak Reddy Gunapati  addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Andhra Pradesh government is striving to accelerate economic growth in the State by assuring the industrialists of all support and the recent unveiling of six investor-friendly policies is a testament to this, Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) Chairperson Deepak Reddy Gunapati has said.

Participating in a workshop on innovative and futuristic skills held in Vijayawada on October 28 (Monday), Mr. Deepak Reddy said that the training and upskilling programmes being taken up by the SEEDAP were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarnandhra initatives.

“The government is committed to creating 20 lakh jobs in the State and conducting a skill census. In this direction, we have decided to launch 12 training programmes. We are planning to provide 1 lakh jobs and enterprise development per year,” Mr. Deepak Reddy said, adding that 1.36 lakh youth have been provided training at the SEEDAP so far.

Skill councils

To work towards achieving the goal of making the State the ‘Skill Capital of India’, the SEEDAP has invited Sector Skill Councils to set up the Centre of Excellence, and intends to prepare an action plan in consultation with the councils, industry stakeholders and training partners, he said, adding that they are working on providing international placements to trainees.

Mr. Deepak Reddy said the SEEDAP conducted meetings with the chairpersons of other corporations to achieve the common goal. Thirty-three skill councils and sixty-seven indsutrial partners, including A.P. CREDAI, L&T, Apollo Medskills, Tata Trent, JCB and others, participated in the workshop.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

