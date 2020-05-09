Seed distribution in villages from May 18: Kannababu

Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu on Saturday said that distribution of seeds would be done in villages from this year and farmers need not come to towns to buy them from private traders.

Reviewing agricultural activities in Vizianagaram district, he said that the farmers who would need seeds should enrol their names with village agriculture assistants.

“The distribution of seeds in villages will begin on May 18 all over the State. The second phase of financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa would begin on May 15,” said the Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and others were present in the review meeting.