See recession as an opportunity for new businesses: expert

Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, launched its first business conclave ‘VRIDDHI 1.0,’ an amalgamation of flagship events ‘Conflux’ (The Consulting Conclave) and ‘Exordia’ (The Entrepreneurial Summit) here on Friday.

Around 18 business leaders from across the industries were invited to enlighten the students and help them face future in corporate life in the two-day event.

Vice-president of Accenture Interactive Operations Rahul Mukherji dealt with different types of innovations in the modern era and their implications. He spoke on the areas of intervention of various companies in terms of disruption and how the ‘Fortune 500’ companies leverage disruption in their path to growth.

Disruptive businesses

CFO of Intellero Ashish Goel explained how globalisation, outsourcing and digitalisation were making lives easier day-by-day. Disruptive businesses like Airbnb, Tesla, Uber and ‘WeWork’ were changing the market and the skills or infrastructure required for competitive businesses, he said.

Director of PwC India Ankur Seth spoke on volatility in India and channelling the growth in volatile global economy. Any recession should be looked at as an opportunity for new businesses and to help shape up the new world, he said.

Vice-president and Head, Retail Operations and Lead Automation at Nykaa.com Mantosh Roy talked about ‘Phygital’ or ‘Omnichannel’ approach. He spoke on MVP (Minimal Viable Product) and how to adapt by listening to the needs of the customers.

The conclave also saw enthusiastic student participation from all over country for events conducted by various clubs. ‘Breakthrough’ by EPIC, the Entrepreneurship Club, was a live case study competition which saw highly relevant and transforming ideas. ‘Huckster’ by MarkAdz, the Marketing Club, saw some very innovative business and marketing plans. ‘Syllogize,’ a case study competition was organised by The Consulting Club.

An ‘Idea Pitching’ event and a debate competition were also organised.