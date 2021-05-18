Sedition charges against Narsapuram MP are untenable and flimsy: TDP leader

VIJAYAWADA

18 May 2021 00:08 IST

TDP spokesperson N.B. Sudhakar Reddy has alleged that the sedition charges levelled by A.P. CID against YSRCP Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju are untenable and flimsy.

The police did not respect the democratic rights of the MP to express his opinions on the policies of the YSRCP government, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy told the media here on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The TDP leader asserted that the Narsapuram MP was wrongly implicated in the case.

“Mr. Ramakrishna Raju was charged with instigating caste feelings in order to destabilise the government. If it was the case, similar cases should have also been filed against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues who had played caste politics in the issues pertaining to capital city Amaravati, and the previous TDP government,” he said.

Decrying the alleged custodial violence of Mr. Ramakrishna Raju in the CID custody, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said, “The Chief Minister had caused this only to terrorise the witnesses in the bail cancellation petition filed by the Narsapuram MP against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the court.”