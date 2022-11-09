SED tokens for December to be released tomorrow

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
November 09, 2022 19:32 IST

The online quota of ₹300 SED tickets for the month of December for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara will be released at 10 a.m. on November 11th. Devotees can avail the tickets on the official website of the TTD.

