Security tightened in Krishnapatnam

Police pickets arranged at B. Anandaiah’s house

Police beefed up security in Krishnapatnam to avoid rush of people coming for herbal preparations of ayurvedic practitioner B. Anandiah in the wake of the State government giving its nod for distribution of three types of herbal concoction.

Police pickets were arranged at Mr. Anandaiah’s house and a checkpost was set up at the entrance of the village and at Mutukur en route. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C. were enforced to maintain order as the villagers swarmed Mr. Anandaiah’s house.

Barricades were erected at different places on the Chennai-Kolkata highway to regulate those coming from different parts of the State as also neighbouring Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Nellore Rural DSP Y. Harinath Reddy urged people not to rush to the village as the government was still working out an arrangement for smooth distribution of herbal preparations, including the one meant for treating asymptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, TDP polit bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy welcomed the High Court’s direction. The government should complete the studies on a type of preparation used for treating patient suffering from respiratory problem, he said.