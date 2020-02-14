Security tightened at Srisailam for Maha Sivaratri fete

Fifteen hundred police personnel would be deployed as part of security arrangements for the Maha Sivaratri fete at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.

The 10-day event beginning on Friday (February 14) is expected to draw a large number of devotees. Over 1 lakh people are likely to visit the temple on the festival day on February 21.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that two Aditional AR SPs, eight DSPs, 236 head constables, 17 woman head constables, 649 constables, 36 woman constables, 300 home guards, 25 woman home guards, 15 AR platoons, six special party squads, QRT teams, bomb disposal teams, dog squads and mufti police squads would be put on bandobast duty.

Traffic police were taking special care so that the people coming from different places would not be inconvenienced.

Lifeguards would be stationed at Patala Ganga where devotees would take a holy dip. A control room would also be arranged to announce about missing persons.

The SP appealed to the people to be alert, and dial 100 if they spotted any suspicious individuals.