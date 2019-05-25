Security tightened at Jagan’s residence

With just a few days left for the swearing-in of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the new Chief Minister of the State, security has been beefed up at his residence and camp office at Tadepalli.

Mr. Reddy already has Z+ security cover.

Senior officers of the Police and Intelligence wings have begun planning the security details.

Appointed CSO

A. Joshi has been appointed Chief Security Officer.

Inspector General of Police, South Coastal Range, R.K. Meena, SP, Guntur Urban, Ch. Vijaya Rao, SP-Intelligence Senthil Kumar and senior officers from the ISW spent the entire day discussing the security arrangements.

Minutes after Mr. Reddy addressed the media, the police installed Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD), barricades and provided a picket, guard and two Special Task Force (STF) teams.

With the residence of Mr. Reddy being in the midst of an under construction residential gated community, the police have decided to close the access from the main road. Mr. Reddy will now use the road besides the house to reach his office located at a distance of 100 metres. The new office will now be the CM’s camp office from Saturday.

A new series of six bullet-proof vehicles has been brought in for the new CM.

The police have also installed barricades on the narrow road leading to Mr. Reddy’s residence.