Security tightened as protesting Anganwadi staff plan ‘Chalo Vijayawada and Tadepalli’ amid prohibitory orders in Andhra Pradesh

January 21, 2024 - VIJAYAWADA

The Police Department has made security arrangements in view of the ‘Chalo Vijayawada and Tadepalli’ programme planned by the protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers on January 22 (Monday), seeking a solution to their demands. No permission was given for the programme, the police authorities said.

The Anganwadi staff, who have been protesting for the last 41 days over an 11-point charter of demands, have given a call for the ‘Chalo Vijayawada and Tadepalli’.

About 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers from across the State launched an indefinite strike on December 12, 2023, demanding that the government must once to their demands.

They organised ‘Jala Deeksha’, ‘Porlu Dandalu’, ‘relay fasts’ and other protests across the State during the last 41 days, and launched a hunger strike on January 17 at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

The government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the Anganwadi staff and served notices on them, seeking a reply as to why their services should not be terminated.

Meanwhile, the police shifted two of the fasting Anganwadi leaders to the Government General Hospital (GGH) after examining their glucose and blood pressure levels.

CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao and other leaders visited the Anganwadi leaders in the hospital and enquired about their health condition.

‘No permission’

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told the media on January 21 (Sunday) that no permission was given for the ‘Chalo Vijayawada and Tadepalli’ programme planned by the Anganwadi staff on January 22 (Monday).

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC is in force and no protest is allowed within the limits of NTR Police Commissionerate. The government has brought the Anganwadi workers’ services under the ESMA which prohibits them from resorting to strikes until six months. Criminal and disciplinary action will be taken against those who violate the prohibitory orders,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Superintendents of Police of all the districts have been alerted, and additional forces have been deployed in bus and railway stations, and at all the entry points to the district.

“An alert has been sounded in the Commissionerate and at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office at Tadepalli in view of the proposed protest,” Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said.

