Security tightened as A.P. CM resumes ‘Memantha Siddam’ bus yatra

April 15, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Spotters, roof-top security personnel, ASPs, DSPs, CIs and other officers deployed at the venues for public meetings

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police personnel monitoring the movement of the people during the Memantha Siddham bus yatra of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The police have stepped up security for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who resumed his Memantha Siddham bus yatra on April 15 (Monday), after the stone-pelting incident.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the ‘Memantha Siddam’ meetings at Kesarapalli and Gannavaram villages in Krishna district.

After the stone-pelting incident in which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered injuries on his forehead, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy asked the Police Department to enhance the security cover for the Chief Minister.

The Krishna district police deployed spotters, roof-top security personnel, Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs), DSPs, CIs and other officers at the venues for public meetings.

Besides, the officers of intelligence, Special Branch, rope parties and other wings were pressed into service. Elaborate security was arranged along the National Highway, a police officer said.

“The traffic was diverted. Police personnel were deployed on high-rise buildings, rooftops and other vantage points,” the officer added.

