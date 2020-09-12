Security stepped up at places of worship across State: DGP

VIJAYAWADA

12 September 2020 21:28 IST

Shrines advised to go for geo-tagging, safety audit, says Sawang

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said that security has been stepped up at places of worship and the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been told to have geo-tagging of shrines across the State.

The managements of the shrines have been requested to provide surveillance cameras, arrange proper lighting and conduct safety audit with the help of fire services and electricity officials, he has added.

The DGP told The Hindu on Saturday that the loss of the chariot in a fire at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi was unfortunate.

Advertising

Advertising

The managements of the shrines should cooperate with the Police, Fire, Revenue and other departments in providing security to the holy places, he said.

Warning

“Taking advantage of the Antarvedi incident, some organisations, parties and persons are trying to incite religious feelings and communal violence. Stern action will be taken against those who try to create law and order problems and disturb peace,” Mr. Sawang warned.

Expressing concern over the fire at a temple at Sakinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district on September 6, the DGP appealed to people to maintain restraint, respect the sentiments of all sections and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect the sacredness of shrines and sentiments of devotees. Andhra Pradesh is a place known for peace and instructions have been given to the police to act tough against those who attempt to violate the prohibitory orders,” Sawang said.

The DGP appealed to social media users not to post any derogatory and provocative comments and appealed to the public not to believe rumours.