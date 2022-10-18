Security stepped up at JSP, YSRCP offices, leaders’ houses in NTR, Guntur districts

Forces also deployed at airport, bus and railway stations

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 18, 2022 00:16 IST

Police stepped up security at the Jana Sena and YSR Congress Party offices in NTR and Guntur districts in the wake of the attack on Ministers at the Visakhapatnam airport by suspected Jana Sena Party activists, a couple of days ago.

With JSP president Pawan Kalyan visiting the party office at Mangalagiri on Monday, and meeting other party leaders in hotels in Vijayawada, police stepped up vigil in the two districts.

Additional forces have been deployed at the offices of the Jana Sena Party and the YSR Congress Party and at the houses of the leaders in the two Districts. Police also provided security at the airport, bus and railway stations as a precautionary measure.

Stern action would be taken against those who try to create law and order problem and cause inconvenience to the general public, said a police officer.

