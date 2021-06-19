Security stepped up at A.P. Chief Minister’s camp office

VIJAYAWADA

19 June 2021 11:47 IST

The move follows the intelligence inputs of possible protests against the proposal for three State capitals

: With intelligence sleuths alerting over possible protests at Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s camp office at Tadepalli, in Guntur district, opposing three capitals proposal for Andhra Pradesh, police stepped up security at the camp office on Saturday.

Police arranged barricades on Prakasam Barrage, Katta Road (Krishna bund road) and several places in Krishna and Guntur districts.

As per sources, police appealed to the residents of Tadepalli, not to provide accommodation to the new persons and strangers. Action will be taken against those who help the agitators, he warned.

