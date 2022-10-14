Security reviewed for Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju

Police threw security blanket in Visakhapatnam for Visakha Gharjana, Jana Vani and TDP events

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 14, 2022 22:31 IST

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that security has been reviewed for Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju, in wake of the reported CPI Maoists warning to the Minister.

With Maoists releasing a letter warning Mr. Appala Raju and his followers a couple of days ago, security has been tightened for the Minister, the DGP said on Friday.

Senior police officers reviewed security to Mr. Appala Raju, with the concerned IG, DIG and the Superintendent of Police, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

The Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) issued a letter alleging that the Minister was involved in land grabbing and demanded that he distribute the lands to the poor.

Speaking on security for Visakha Garjana and other programmes on Saturday, the DGP said adequate security would be arranged for the proposed Visakha Garjana, Jana Vani and the TDP’s round table on three capitals.

“As the three programmes are planned at staggered timings, police have prepared security plan. Security has been reviewed in Visakhapatnam with the officers concerned,” the DGP said.

