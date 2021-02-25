Security reviewed aheadof Southern Council meet

TIRUPATI

25 February 2021 01:13 IST

The event, slated for March 4, will be attended by policymakers from 5 States and 3 UTs

Top police personnel gathered on Wednesday in Tirupati to review the security arrangements to be made ahead of the Southern Council Meet slated for March 4, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Additional Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta made a visit to the proposed venue along with Inspector-General of Police (Intelligence) Sasidhar Reddy, Deputy Inspector-General (Anantapur range) Kanthi Rana Tata and Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu.

Advertising

Advertising

The event will be attended by policymakers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Apart from Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors, the chief secretaries and advisors to the respective State governments will also participate. Suggesting a mass sterilisation of the route from the airport to the venue, Mr. Gupta gave necessary instructions to the officials on the measures to be taken ahead of the high-profile event, including bomb disposal and anti-sabotage check.

With several frontline warriors getting the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a nationwide programme, the police department took up a mass vaccination drive for the personnel in Tirupati Urban and Chittoor police districts on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu formally launched the programme in Tirupati by getting the first shot of vaccine himself. He appealed to others not to believe in hearsay and fall prey to apprehensions on vaccine. Similarly, at Chittoor, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar declared the programme open by taking the jab.