‘Security personnel shared videos of Nuzvid IIIT students’

Rajulapudi Srinivas

25 February 2020 01:16 IST

Management submits preliminary report to government

A security personnel, who was posted at the hostel in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) IIIT, reportedly posted the video clippings of some students and the dormitories of the girls’ hostel on social media groups, according to an inquiry report.

The university management has ordered an inquiry when a boy of the same institution reportedly sneaked into the girls hostel on February 16. A security personnel videographed with his phone when the staff were breaking open the lock of the hostel room to bring out a girl and a boy who were inside. Later, he allegedly shared the video footages with his friends, which created sensation in the social media.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, IIIT Director S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju said after conducting an inquiry, the institute management suspended five security personnel who were on duty at the time and sought an explanation from the security agency.

“We submitted a preliminary report to the government. The college management explained about the incident to RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hemachandra Reddy, Chancellor K.C. Reddy and other officials,” the Director said.

Statements of the students had been recorded and the IIIT management was waiting for the Disciplinary Committee's report on the incident, Prof. Gopala Raju said.

"The college management is also inquiring into the negligence of the staff and the hostel incharge, if any," the Director said.