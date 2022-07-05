Security of Narsapuram MP roughs up intelligence constable, two CRPF personnel suspended

AP police lodge complaint, constable Farooq Basha shifted to hospital

An Intelligence department constable, Sk. Farooq Basha, who was on duty was reportedly beaten up severely by the security personnel of Narsapuram MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju on Monday.

Following complaints, the Telangana police registered cases against both the parties and began investigating the incident.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials immediately suspended ASI/GD K. Ganga Ram and CT/GD (jawan) Nanaware Sandip Sadhu of Battalion-221.

Battalion Commandant Mahesh Kumar directed the two suspended personnel to report to the battalion headquarters at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The MP planned to participate in the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated at Chinna Amiram village in West Godavari district.

However, Mr. Krishna Raju cancelled his journey due to various reasons, and stayed back in his residence, located near Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Thrashed near MP’s home

The security personnel and the followers of the MP observed intelligence constable, Sk. Farooq Basha, at some distance from the house and allegedly thrashed him.

They reportedly snatched his belongings, bundled him into a vehicle and took him to a house, where he was allegedly thrashed again. Later, they handed him over to the police and lodged a complaint stating that the person was caught moving around suspiciously.

Mr. Farooq, who was on spotter duty, in his complaint alleged that the CRPF personnel and some unidentified persons beat him severely, snatched his purse and ID Card and mobile phone.

Detained in a house

The intelligence constable alleged that the CPRF jawans did not hear though he said that he is from AP Intelligence department, and detained him in a house.

“We lodged a complaint with Madhapur police against the CRPF personnel and others, who attacked the Intelligence constable. The issue was taken to the notice of CRPF officials, who suspended the two CRPF men,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“The AP Police are trying to identify the persons who attacked Farooq, through CCTV and viedo footages and photographs. The condition of the constable is stable,” the officer said.

The Madhapur police are investigating.