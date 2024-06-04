ADVERTISEMENT

Security increased for Chandrababu Naidu, his house and TDP office

Published - June 04, 2024 10:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Police checking TDP State office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday with a sniffer dog squad. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

With the NDA winning the elections with a thumping majority in the State, police on Tuesday stepped up security for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, his house as well as TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) offices in Guntur district.

Police reviewed the security for Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, who is a Z-Plus category VIP with NSG protection. Additional security was arranged for at his house in Undavalli and his party office in Mangalagiri.

“We have allotted an IPS officer to monitor security arrangements for Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and his house on the banks of Krishna River,” a senior police officer, seeking anonymity, told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, a dog squad checked the TDP State party office. All the visitors to the office were also being checked.

“Security has been increased also for JSP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders as a precautionary measure,” the officer added.

