Security heightened along the coast after air strike

Security has been scaled up at vital installations in the city as well as along the coast following pre-dawn air strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

According to sources in the Coast Guard, security was already heightened after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. “Now, it has been scaled up to the next level,” said the officer.

Security has been heightened in anticipation of retaliatory action by Pakistan.

According to a serving officer in Military Intelligence, retaliation is anticipated and all options are being checked out.

‘Pak can’t strike by air’

“It will be be very difficult for Pakistan to strike the way we have done, as their jets cannot penetrate our air surveillance and defence system and the chances of military action are minimal. What they can do is to try another cowardly terrorist strike. Such a strike can be from the sea like the 26/11 Mumbai attack,” he said.

The Coastal Security Police (CSP) and Navy have also scaled up their security.

“All fast interceptor boats at our disposal are in patrolling mode. We have alerted all fishermen to report unusual activities on seas,” Inspector General of CSP, A.S. Khan, said.