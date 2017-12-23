Andhra Pradesh

Security guardsprotest for pay

Security guards demonstrated before Kurnool general hospital on Saturday, demanding disbursal of pending salaries for the last five months. The security guards lamented that they were incurring debts to maintain their families. They urged the officials concerned to ensure timely pay.

