Security of Girl students of Narpala Social Welfare Hostel compromised after hostel boundary wall collapses

The Social Welfare Hostel boundary wall that is crumbling at Narpala in Anantapur district. | Photo Credit: Prasad RVS

Social Welfare Hostels at Digumarri village of Narapala Mandal is in a state of utter neglect. With the boundary wall collapsed and the hostle premises infested with weeds, the 150 students are getting affected.

It is especially the girl students who are frightened to use the toilets which are close to the collapsed boundary wall and the path lacks lighting.

The students’ parents have also expressed their fear about the safety of their children as the hostel lacks security and has become accessible to outsiders, especiallu those using the Digumarri Road.

Earlier, a number of people had encroached the place next to the boundary wall and built shacks. This, however, had provided cover for the hostel toilet.

The district authorities had recently removed some encroachments and this resulted in the toilets getting exposed to the roads outside.

As a result, the students have been spending most of the day in school, to avoid staying at the hostel.

While they manage to eat mid-day meals at school, at the nights they have to eat dinner at the hostel which is in a neglected state.

It is to be noted that the hostel has not been renovated under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme this year and the parents urge the government to take action on the issue.