Security cover enhanced for Sharmila

February 08, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila

The State Police Department has enhanced the security cover for Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila, in the wake of the security concerns expressed by her recently.

Following instructions from the Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) Siddharth Kaushal on Thursday announced that the present cover of 1+1 gunmen would be enhanced to 2+2 with immediate effect.

Mr. Kaushal said individuals with higher threat perception would get adequate security cover, based on intelligence security committee recommendations.

Ms. Sharmila had raised the issue of insufficient security cover to her on several occasions in the recent past.

