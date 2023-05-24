Security conclave recommends use of anti-drone technology atop Tirumala Hills

May 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The two-day security audit convened to discuss and enhance the security arrangements atop the Tirumala hills concluded here on May 24 (Wednesday).

Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Gupta, who presided over the conclave, told the media that it had been resolved to recommend the use of anti-drone technology in Tirumala and set up a state-of-the-art cybersecurity system. Quick reaction teams armed with sophisticated weapons will guard the main temple round the clock.

As a part of the move to modernise the existing security apparatus, it has been proposed to constitute seven committees headed by an SP or ASP-rank officer to study the conditions at the grassroots level and submit a detailed report within a fortnight which will be forwarded to the State government. In addition to this, the teams will also explore the feasibility of setting up of an emergency alarm system in Tirumala, said Mr. Gupta.

DIG (Rayalseema Zone) R.N. Ammi Reddy said that the meet also resolved to propose setting up of body scanners to ensure proper frisking of the pilgrims.