Security blanket thrown along Tadepalli-stadium route

Tight security was in place along the route leading from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence at Tadepalli village to IGMC Stadium, the venue of the swearing-in, on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan and his family members reached the venue via Kanakadurga Veedhi and the National Highway for the swearing-in function.

Police teams accompanied by the CM’s security personnel formed part of a large convoy that breezed along the route that was temporarily made a ‘no-vehicle zone’.

Police conducted area domination exercises and Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and other VIPs who attended the ceremony arrived at Hotel Gateway for their stay.

Police imposed traffic restrictions and diversions on M.G. Road and other thoroughfares for the swearing-in programme, and took elaborate measures to prevent traffic congestions. All heavy vehicles were diverted along alternative routes from West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Nalgonda districts since Wednesday night.

Thousands of policemen were deployed at IGMC, at hotels where the VVIPs were accommodated, and at the Gannavaram International Airport as a preventive measure.

There was a traffic jam for some time in Moghalrajpuram, 5 Number Road and other sub-roads as the visitors parked their vehicles in schools and colleges allotted for parking.