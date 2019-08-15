Security beefed up in Vizag ahead of I-Day

The airport, railway station, and several other vital security installations and educational institutions in the city have been placed under a thick security blanket on Wednesday, ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

A large number of security personnel were deployed at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Wednesday. Police conducted luggage checks with sniffer dogs on all platforms and checked train compartments. Meanwhile, coastal security was also tightened along the coastal stretch in the district. Coast Guard and Coastal Security Police increased their patrolling along the coast.

Security agencies conducted checks at shopping malls, multiplexes and at major public places. Patrolling along the Beach Road stretch from Bheemili to R.K. Beach was intensified. The city police arranged checkposts at a few places as a precautionary measure.

A senior police officer said that as the city has many vital installations and is also a tourist hub, it is a usual practice to beef up security on important days in order to avoid any untoward incidents. Being a coastal city, there is also the risk of infiltration, he added.

The city has been on the radar of Central and State intelligence agencies in the aftermath of the Easter bombing attacks in Colombo earlier this year.

Arrangements in place

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the district’s official Independence Day celebrations at Police Barracks. District in-charge Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao is scheduled to attend the event as chief guest. Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar inspected the arrangements for the event on Wednesday.

Waterproof tents have been arranged for the public. Various departments were seen giving final touches to their tableaux on Wednesday.

Officials of GVMC, Collectorate and several other government departments will be celebrating I-Day on their office premises.