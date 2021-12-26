Security beefed up for RSS meeting in Andhra's Palakol

Mohan Bhangwat will take part in the RSS meeting in Palakol, Andhra Pradesh

The West Godavari district police have arranged tight security for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meeting for which the Sarsangchalak (Chief of RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, will participate in Palakol town of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Mr. Bhagwat will reach Palakol from Antarvedi in East Godavari district for the programme, the police said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that foolproof security has been arranged for Mr. Bhagwat, who is a Z Plus category VIP.

RSS activists rehearsing ahead of the RSS meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Palakol town, in West Godavari district, on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

“We are making security arrangements for the RSS Chief, in coordination with the East Godavari district police,” Mr. Sharma said.

Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Veeranjaneya Reddy said that special and road opening parties have checked culverts and the venue, located on Penumadam road, on the outskirts of the town.

Kshetra Saha Sangachalak Dusi Ramakrishna and Pranta Sangachalak Nagareddy Hari Kumar, Bhimavaram Vibhaag Sangachalak Manthena Ramachandra Raju and Rajahmundry Sangachalak Rimmalapudi Subba Raju visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements on Sunday.

RSS activists conducted rehearsals and decked up the venue for the State-level event.