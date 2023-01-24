January 24, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - TIRUPATI

Joint teams of the Railway protection force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) of Tirupati railway station carried out random checks at the station to see the alertness of the security measures provided by the security agencies.

The dog squads were pressed into service to conduct decoy checks on platforms and within trains. Security has been beefed up in view of the Republic Day celebrations at Tirupathi railway station, besides keeping surveillance on explosives substances, narcotics and other unusual substances.

The entire exercise was conducted in the presence of B. C. V. Raju, Assistant Security Commissioner of the Renigunta section. The teams also checked the luggage of passengers and vehicles of visitors by using dog squads to detect suspicious substances. This was done every year ahead of the Republic Day due to the threat perception and as per the guidelines received from the Railway Board, the officials said.

The RPF officers said that similar random checks were carried out on regular days too to ensure the safety of passengers. Foolproof security arrangements would be in place on Republic Day and during the summer rush season.