Security beefed up at temples for Sivaratri in West Godavari

Boats, expert swimmers deployed at Pattiseema

The Pancharama Kshetrams and other Sivalayams located on the banks of River Godavari in West Godavari district were decked up for Maha Sivaratri festival, which falls on March 1.

About five lakh devotees are expected to visit the temples on the occasion. Police planned security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents at the temples.

“A security plan has been prepared for the two Pancharama temples — Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy Kshetram at Palakol, and Sri Someswara Swamy temple at Bhimavaram — in the district,” said Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Veeranjaneya Reddy.

More than one lakh devotees are expected to attend the utsavams in the two temples, and about 50,000 are expected to have darshan at the Sivalayams at Achanta and Nasapuram, Mr. Reddy said.

At Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple located in the Godavari at Pattiseema village, officials arranged a raft (bridge) with sand bags and wooden logs, for the convenience of devotees attending the festivities.

“Last year, nearly one lakh devotees visited the Pattiseema temple, and this year 1.5 lakh are expected. Boats and expert swimmers were kept ready as a precautionary measure,” said Polavaram DSP K. Latha Kumari.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma visited the Sri Veerabhadraswamy temple and reviewed the arrangements.

The temple officials arranged queue lines, prasadam counters and drinking water for devotees.