Security beefed up ahead of Maoist Martyr’s Week

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2021 00:27 IST

Security has been beefed up in Maoist hotbeds in the Agency areas of the district ahead of Maoist Martyr’s Week, scheduled to be observed from July 28 to August 3.

The banned CPI (Maoist) have already given a call asking cadres and locals to observe the week in memory of the extremists who were killed in encounters with police forces.

The Maoists have been observing Martyrs’ Week ever since Charu Majumdar, founder of the Naxal movement in the country, died in police custody in West Bengal on July 28 in 1972.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police, B. Krishna Rao, teams from the District Police, personnel from Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) and CRPF took out a peace rally asking people not to support the call given by the left-wing extremists, at Araku Valley.

Police officials also appealed to locals to inform them if they witness any movement of any suspicious persons in their locality.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the interior mandals, with police conducting checks at various places including markets and public places. The Rural police have been conducting vehicle checks at several points and inspections at vital installations. Sub-Inspector of Sileru police station, K. Ranjith, along with CRPF personnel, conducted a combing operation around APGENCO installations, to ensure no untoward incidents are reported during the week, on Tuesday.