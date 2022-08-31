Security arrangements for Brahmotsavams reviewed at Tirumala

The district police, along with TTD vigilance and security officials, on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements being made for the conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The officials took stock of the arrangements made for Dwajarohanam ceremony on September 27th, and deployment of forces in connection with the presentation ceremony the same evening wherein, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to gift a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the hill temple on behalf of the State government.

The meeting also discussed the steps being taken to check the instances of thefts, and patrolling on the ghat roads, management of the darshan lines, setting up of parking lots, barricading along the mada streets encircling the hill shrine and maintenance of hygiene atop the town during the festival period.