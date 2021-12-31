Secunderabad-Brahmapur one-off special to ease rush

VISAKHAPATNAM

A special train will be operated by the Railways between Secunderabad and Brahmapur via Visakhapatnam on a one-off trip to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sankranti festival.

The 07485 Secunderabad-Brahmapur special train will leave Secunderabad on January 9 (Sunday) at 5.50 p.m. and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6:30 a.m. on the next day, and depart at 6.50 a.m. to reach Brahmapur at 11.30 a.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, the 07486 Brahmapur -Secunderabad special train will leave Brahmapur on January 10 (Monday) at 1 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 5:15 p.m., and depart at 5.35 p.m. to reach Secunderabad at 7.10 a.m. the next day.

These trains will have stoppages at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Kondapalli, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road and Palasa.

The rake comprises one 2nd AC coach, three 3rd AC coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

Extra coaches

Additional coaches will be attached to the following trains to ease passenger rush : one 2nd AC coach to 17016 Secunderabad- Bhubaneswar Express from January 1 to 31, 2022 and to 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from January 3 to February 2, 2022; one 3rd AC coach to the 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath from January 1 to 31 and to the 12739 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Garib Rath express from January 2 to February 1, according to AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division; and one Sleeper Class coach to the 12861 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express on January 2 and to the 12862 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express on January 3.

Passengers have to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols during their journey. They can dial 139, the integrated helpline number, for basic train enquiries.