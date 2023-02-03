ADVERTISEMENT

Section of media manipulating information about Avinash’s calls on Viveka’s death: Sajjala

February 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that there is nothing wrong in Y.S. Avinash Reddy giving information about the alleged murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekanana Reddy to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing mediapersons at the Chief Minister’s camp office here on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that a section of the media had been projecting that as an offence. The CBI had summoned Naveen, who had been working for Mr. Jagan, and Krishna Mohan Reddy as part of inquiry into the alleged murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Ramakrishna said Mr. Avinash Reddy called Naveen and OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy to inform about the death of Vivekananda Reddy. Naveen and Krishna Mohan Reddy paseed on the information to Mr. Jagan. There was nothing wrong in sharing the development as Vivekananda Reddy is Mr. Jagan’s uncle. But, a section of the media had been giving a wrong impression on the CBI officials inquiry of Naveen and Krishna Mohan Reddy, he alleged. 

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Vivekananda Reddy was the head of the family after the death of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. The two persons called Mr. Jagan to inform about the murder, as they were relatives.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that Mr. Avinash Reddy got the information first from Siva Prakash Reddy, who was brother-in-law of Vivekananda Reddy. Then Avinash went to the crime spot and informed the police about the incident. Moreover, both Naveen and Krishna Mohan Reddy were with Jagan Mohan Reddy at that time and now as well. The phone numbers of them also remain the same. There was nothing new as reported in the media about the investigation of these two persons. Since they were with Jagan Mohan Reddy, Avinash Reddy called them and informed about the alleged murder, he explained. 

