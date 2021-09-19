Section of media distorting facts, alleges Jogi Ramesh

GUNTUR

19 September 2021 08:59 IST

Pedana MLA demands Naidu’s apology

YSRCP MLA from Pedana Jogi Ramesh on Saturday slammed a section of the media for “distorting facts” with regard to his protest at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s house on Friday.

“In fact, Mr. Naidu was behind the attack on me,” Mr. Ramesh told the media here.

The MLA said he had gone to Mr. Naidu’s house to submit a petition and stage a protest there against the derogatory remarks made by TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister M. Sucharitha.

Advertising

Advertising

“The TDP leaders had attacked my car even before I got out of the vehicle,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of being behind the attack on him, Mr. Ramesh alleged that a section of the media was spreading false information in this regard.

The MLA demanded an unconditional apology from Mr. Naidu as Mr. Patrudu had used abusive language.

Stating that the party would take the issue to the notice of the Governor, Mr. Ramesh asked the TDP leaders to refrain from using abusive language against the Chief Minister.