Section 30 of the Police Act promulgated in Chittoor

March 02, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the upcoming 2024 general elections, to maintain law and order, the police promulgated Section 30 of the Police Act in Chittoor, Puthalapattu, Gangadhara Nellore and Punganur Assembly Constituency limits with effect from March 1.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua told the media, here on Saturday, that meetings should not be held without prior permission from the police in the specified areas.

The 14 police stations under the Chittoor sub-division included I and II Town and Taluq police stations in Chittoor, Gangadhara Nellore, Penumuru, Yadamari, Gudipala, Thavanampally, Kanipakam, Puthalapattu, Irala, Kallur and Rompicherla.

Mr. Joshua urged the general public and the political parties to cooperate since the decision was taken to protect their security and peace.

