January 06, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The police imposed Section 30 of Police Act, 1861, in NTR District Police Commissionerate limits from Friday. The restrictions will be in force up to March 31, 2023.

The decision was taken to prevent any untoward incidents and to maintain peace. Rallies, meetings and dharnas have been prohibited, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said in a release on Friday. Stern action would be taken against the violators, Mr. Kanthi Rana warned.