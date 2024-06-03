ADVERTISEMENT

Section 144 imposed in Vizianagaram; no agitations or victory rallies on June 4

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Officials anticipate tension in several places ahead of counting day

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi reviews arrangements at the counting centre. Arrangement.

Vizianagaram district administration has imposed Section 144 to prevent any untoward incident on June 4, the counting day.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi and SP M. Deepika reviewed the counting arrangements and said that the government would take stern action on persons who would violate Section 144 which would be strictly implemented in all places of the district.

SIT report on poll-related violence soon, says IG Vineet Brijlal

According to them, the political parties are not supposed to conduct protests and victory rallies on the counting day or light crackers anywhere. Liquor shops were also warned not to sell liquor on June 4. They also said that no one should carry sticks, weapons and harmful materials with with them.

The officials anticipate tension in several places as the margins between winners and losers might be very thin this time.

Counting postal ballots posed a major challenge for the officials as parties blamed one another during their shifting from MRO office to the Collector’s office in Vizianagaram recently. Meanwhile, all the counting officials and staff were directed to be present for duties from at 6 a.m.

The counting will begin at 8 a.m. at Lendi College and JNTU-GV University.

