SEC’s comments on CBI cases draw ire of YSRCP leaders

They plan to lodge complaints against Ramesh Kumar

YSRCP leaders expressed displeasure over certain comments made by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar during a media conference in Kadapa on Saturday that no force could stop him from deposing again in the special CBI Court in some cases.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar told media persons that he, in the capcity of Finance Secretary during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy, had earlier deposed before the special CBI court as a ‘prime witness’ without any fear or nfluence.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar, during the media conference on local body elections, reminisced of his association with Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy. He said that his career had taken a turn after YSR had elevated him to the post of Finance Secretary. Later, he was posted at Raj Bhavan where he had worked for seven years before becoming the SEC.

“YSR was a unique personality. I had signed on many important files as Finance Secretary. I had been given the freedom to express my views. Even as I had deposed as a prime witness in the past in CBI cases, I had never faced any difficulty. I will depose in future without any fear and with a clear conscience as I have the protection of the apex court under the witness protection laws,’’ said Mr. Ramesh Kumar. His comments, however, drew the ire of YSRCP leaders who now say that they would file criminal cases against the SEC for making comments on the issues that are sub judice.

“The remarks of Mr. Ramesh Kumar on issues which are sub judice are objectionable. We will lodge complaints. The SEC crossed the line many a time by directly attacking the Chief Minister of the State in the past. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy won a landslide victory as the YSRCP won 151 seats. Now, the SEC wants to use his official position and power to cast aspersions on the Chief Minister,” said a YSRCP senior leader.