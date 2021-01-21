SEC’s approach vindictive: Kannababu

‘We are not afraid of holding local body elections, but people’s safety will be at stake’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has accused State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar of being vindictive.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Kannababu said, “A week ago, the High Court had passed an order that local body elections cannot be held due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination drive. The same court has now given its nod for the elections.”

‘Personal agenda’

“This has happened as the SEC appealed to the court against the earlier order. Where was the need for Mr. Kumar to go to the court when the earlier order was clear? This indicates that he has a personal agenda,” Mr. Kannababu alleged.

“We are not afraid of conducting the local body elections. We do not want to compromise on the health of people and the five lakh employees who will be engaged for conducting the elections,” the Minister said.

“Holding elections is a huge task. In the present circumstances, it is risky. The safety of people and employees is at stake,” he pointed out.

“Will the SEC encourage elderly persons in his family to stand in queue on the polling day? Why did he not conduct the elections when the TDP was in power?” he questioned.

‘Naidu daydreaming’

“Mr. Naidu will be daydreaming if he thinks that his party can win the elections as the turnout will be poor during the pandemic. The YSRCP won with absolute majority and it will continue its winning streak,” Mr. Kannababu said.

Referring to the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Kannababu said the TDP would be in the fourth or fifth position, and would be competing with the NOTA numbers.

He further said the arrests made in the Nandi idol case at Santhabommali in Srikakulam had exposed the “nefarious goals of the TDP.”

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath and Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi were present.