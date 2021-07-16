Secretaries panel to ensure better public service delivery, augment revenues

It will also look into departmental restructuring to realise functional synergies

The State government has constituted a Committee of Secretaries for “bringing greater efficiency” in public service delivery, expenditure optimisation and revenue augmentation.

The Chief Secretary will be the Chairman of the committee. The Chief Commissioner of Land Admission (CCLA), the Principal Secretary (Finance), the Principal Secretary (GAD -Services), and the Principal Secretary (GAD-SR) will be its members, while the Secretary (RM&FP, Finance) will be its convener.

The government, in G.O. 1698 issued on Friday, said the committee would have to consider and suggest a comprehensive list of measures to augment State revenues. Also, based on assessment of available revenues and financing, it should suggest measures to optimise government expenditure so that funds were spent most productively.

Formulating measures to identify and eliminate avoidable expenditure, optimise public spending so as to realise better outputs and outcomes, and greater value for money from public spending in general was another task of the committee.

The committee would have to undertake the review of every department with regard to improvement in public service delivery, expenditure optimisation and revenue augmentation.

The committee would also look into departmental restructuring to realise functional synergies and also limit wastage and duplication of resources.

The committee was entrusted with the task of identifying steps to be taken for the improvement of public service delivery, enhance operational efficiency through better design and implementation of government programmes.