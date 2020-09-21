Secretariats, RBKs will have own buildings by March next: Minister

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has announced that the government hopes to get the buildings completed in villages by March next to take the governance to the doorstep of the people. The Minister was inspecting SVU Campus school building, which was one of the centres where the examination was conducted for selection of village/ward secretariat employees, here on Sunday.
Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said it was the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government that filled up number of posts across the State, with an aim to take governance to the grassroots level. “Having permanent buildings for village secretariat, rural medical centres and Rythu Bharosa Kendras will take administration several rungs closer to the society. We hope to complete the ongoing construction work of these buildings by March next,” he said. Similarly, Anganwadi centres languishing in rented premises would also be relocated in own buildings at the earliest. He accused the previous TDP regime of leaving several tasks unfinished and not paying the contractors on time for even finished works.
On the examination, the Minister said the test was being conducted by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols and ensuring social distancing. “Special isolation rooms have been designated for COVID positive persons intending to write the test, so as not to deprive them of the opportunity.”
