Secretariat staff will not be removed from service if TDP is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

February 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Employees of the ward and village secretariats will not be removed from service if the Telugu Desam Party is voted to power in the 2024 elections, but the system will be further strengthened, says party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

“They have been appointed by following proper procedures, and they are now government employees,” Mr. Lokesh said, brushing aside rumors as the handiwork of the YSRCP cadres.

Interacting with the people at the NTR Circle here on the 13th day of his Yuva Galam walkathon, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP, upon coming to power, would rejuvenate the Mee Seva units and strengthen the secretariats as well.

Earlier, addressing members of various Backward Classes forums, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP, if voted to power, would reintroduce 34% reservation to the BCs.

Dig at Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had come to power with false promises and betrayed the BCs, he alleged.

“The YSRCP government reduced the reservation for BCs. It filled 71% of plum posts and advisory panels with members of the Reddy community and gave a raw deal to the BCs,” he said.

The government also did not fulfil its promise on including the Valmiki and Rajaka communities in the ST category. He said the TDP would give thought to merging the BC-A category with the OBCs, he added.

Farmers’ woes

Referring to the problems faced by the farmers, Mr. Lokesh said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was fully aware of the issues.

“Mr. Naidu, during his term, had ensured good times for the farmers, prioritising dairy, aqua, and sericulture sectors. But the YSRCP government has dashed their hopes. Unfortunately, Andhra Pradesh stands in the third place in farmers’ suicides in India,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed when the police refused permission for Mr. Lokesh’s public meeting at the NTR Circle.

This forced Mr. Lokesh to speak to a gathering of party cadres and people by standing on a stool for a few minutes.

He alleged that it was unfair on the part of the government to harass the TDP leaders and stifle the voice of democracy in the name of G.O. 1 while violating the norms to favor the ruling party leaders. He asked the police officials to be impartial.

Mr. Lokesh concluded his two-day walkathon in Chittoor Assembly constituency and entered Gangadhara Nellore constituency in the evening.