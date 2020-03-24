Secretariat staff say ‘no’ to Budget session of Assembly

The Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association has urged the government to take the ordinance route to meet the expenditure for the initial months of the next financial year.

The association felt that an ordinance could be issued in view of the prevailing circumstances — the impact of COVID-19 and thin attendance in the Secretariat. Nearly 25 to 30% of the employees still shuttle between Hyderabad and Vijayawada to attend duties in the Secretariat or the Assembly and hence it might not be possible to conduct the Budget session.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Monday, its president K. Venkatrami Reddy said that the attendance in Secretariat was about 30% due to lack of public transport and lockdown imposed in the State. Also, the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were sealed.

Donation to CMRF

Mr. Venkatrami Reddy said the executive committee of the association had resolved that the Secretariat employees should donate one day salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Other associations were also contemplating donating to the CMRF. The contribution would come to about ₹90 crore to ₹100 crore if all government employees did the same, he added.

The money thus pooled should be spent on COVID-19 preparedness. He also urged the government to provide masks and other necessary equipment to the personnel involved in sanitation and health works.

The association leader said that the government should not insist that 50-60% of the employees should attend their duties. Instead, they should be allowed to work from home.