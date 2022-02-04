Secretariat staff go on flash strike

Employees at the Andhra Pradesh secretariat went on a flash strike on Friday . The employees shut their computers and logged out of various applications in the morning catching the heads of various departments by surprise .

The employees were supposed to start the strike on Saturday, but decided to go on a flash strike on Friday.

The secretariat witnessed tense moments as the employees staged a “reverse match” protesting against the government’s decision to implement the 11th PRC. Police personnel were deployed but there was no untoward incident. The union leaders were seen asking the employees to cooperate and participate in the strike .

Thousands of employees had protested on the BRTS road in Vijayawada prompting the government to depute a cabinet sub-Committee to hold talks with the employees. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the team of ministers to hold the talks .Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana held talks with the employee unions

PRC unions secretary Suryanarayana said that they could not achieve a breakthrough during the talks and the government continued to take a adamant stand on the stalemate over the three demands.